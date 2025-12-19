Navy Band Great Lake Sailors Carol at Recruit Training Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251217-N-XH712-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (December 17, 2025) Sailors from Navy Band Great Lakes had a wonderful time spreading holiday cheer at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only bootcamp, is the foundry where recruits are forged into Sailors.