    Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration [Image 12 of 15]

    Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, recognizes an Ohio National Guardsman for superior performance during a holiday celebration meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 11:36
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-EB151-1180
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe, JTFDC, National Guard, holiday

