Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, asks a trivia question during a holiday celebration meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)