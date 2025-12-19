(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NORAD Tracks Santa 2025 [Image 20 of 20]

    NORAD Tracks Santa 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Volunteers answer calls from all over the world at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center in Hanger 123 on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dec. 24, 2025. NORAD is a binational command that monitors and defends North American aerospace 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year using complementary, multi-domain defense capabilities, including military aircraft, radars, and satellites. The U.S. and Canadian professionals accomplishing this mission daily use these same systems with the additional mission of tracking Santa’s travels on December 24 each year. (Department of War photo by Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 9459911
    VIRIN: 251224-D-NH566-1021
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    TAGS

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Homeland Defense
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    Peterson SFB

