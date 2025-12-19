NORAD Tracks Santa 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers answer calls from all over the world at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center in Hanger 123 on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dec. 24, 2025. NORAD is a binational command that monitors and defends North American aerospace 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year using complementary, multi-domain defense capabilities, including military aircraft, radars, and satellites. The U.S. and Canadian professionals accomplishing this mission daily use these same systems with the additional mission of tracking Santa’s travels on December 24 each year. (Department of War photo by Joshua Armstrong)