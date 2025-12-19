(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pago Pago celebrates American Samoa Flag Day [Image 14 of 20]

    Pago Pago celebrates American Samoa Flag Day

    PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Members of the Congregational Church in American Samoa perform the Siva Samoa, a cultural performance, during the 125th celebration of Flag Day at Pago Pago, American Samoa, April 17. Flag Day marks the day that the American flag flew over the islands for the first time and made them a U.S. territory. Veterans, service members, families and friends paraded, celebrated and enjoyed refreshments from vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 20:04
    VIRIN: 250417-F-SP759-1668
    Location: PAGO PAGO, AS
