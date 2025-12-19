Pago Pago celebrates American Samoa Flag Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families and friends gather during the 125th celebration of Flag Day at Pago Pago, American Samoa, April 17. Flag Day marks the day that the American flag flew over the islands for the first time and made them a U.S. territory. Veterans, service members, families and friends paraded, celebrated and enjoyed refreshments from vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)