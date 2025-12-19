Walter Reed celebrates holidays with annual Christmas party

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Soverns, with the Warrior Family Coordination Cell, and a woman with Operation Second Chance, put items in a bag Dec. 5, 2025, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland. The WFCC hosted the annual Walter Reed Christmas party for service members and their families. (U.S. Department of War photo by Leticia Hopkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9459483
|VIRIN:
|251205-D-GC359-1175
|Resolution:
|5869x3913
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
