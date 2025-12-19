(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Walter Reed celebrates holidays with annual Christmas party [Image 16 of 17]

    Walter Reed celebrates holidays with annual Christmas party

    BETHESDA NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Leticia Hopkins 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Two boys pose with Santa Dec. 5, 2025, at Bethseda Naval Support Activity, Maryland. The Warrior Family Coordination Cell hosted the annual Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Christmas party for service members and their families. (U.S. Department of War photo by Leticia Hopkins)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 16:19
    Photo ID: 9459481
    VIRIN: 251205-D-GC359-1161
    Resolution: 5987x3991
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: BETHESDA NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed celebrates holidays with annual Christmas party [Image 17 of 17], by Leticia Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    USN
    USA
    USO
    Recovery Care Programs
    Warrior Family Coordination Cell

