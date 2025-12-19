(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Buchanan Honors Civilian Retirees for Decades of Service [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Buchanan Honors Civilian Retirees for Decades of Service

    PUERTO RICO

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Service members, family members and civilian employees gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club Dec. 19 for a retirement ceremony honoring Victor M. Lopez and Libertad F. González for their decades of dedicated service to the installation and the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9459478
    VIRIN: 251219-A-CC868-2003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Buchanan Honors Civilian Retirees for Decades of Service [Image 5 of 5], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caribbean
    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

