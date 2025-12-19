Fort Buchanan Honors Civilian Retirees for Decades of Service

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Service members, family members and civilian employees gathered at the Fort Buchanan...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Service members, family members and civilian employees gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club Dec. 19 for a retirement ceremony honoring Victor M. Lopez and Libertad F. González for their decades of dedicated service to the installation and the U.S. Army. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico— Service members, family members and civilian employees gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club Dec. 19 for a retirement ceremony honoring Victor M. Lopez and Libertad F. González for their decades of dedicated service to the installation and the U.S. Army.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan’s commanding officer, presided over the ceremony, joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major.



“To the retirees we honor today: your careers represent decades of dedication, problem-solving and quiet leadership. You ensured this installation remained resilient, compliant and ready—often behind the scenes, always essential,” Samples said.



Samples highlighted the critical role of the civilian workforce in sustaining the Army’s presence and mission in the region.



“Fort Buchanan’s strategic relevance in the Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere is sustained by civilian professionals like you, who provide continuity, expertise and local knowledge that cannot be surged in a crisis,” he added.



González concluded 38 years of distinguished civilian service, spanning from Oct. 21, 1987, to Dec. 31, 2025. Throughout her career, she served in multiple positions within the Directorate of Emergency Services, providing consistent support across a wide range of functions. In March 2023, she transitioned to the Directorate of Public Works, where she served as a business management support specialist until her retirement.



“I truly enjoyed my job,” González said. “It was a family that helped me every step of the way.”



A native of Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, González emphasized the sense of community she found throughout her career at Fort Buchanan.



Lopez began his civilian career at the Training Support Center on Nov. 22, 2009, where he served as a senior training instructor. He previously worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a transportation specialist. Before entering civilian service, Lopez honorably completed 21 years of active-duty service with the U.S. Army.



“I cannot complain about anything,” Lopez said. “The Army helped me be successful and gave me the opportunity to travel around the world. I truly enjoyed serving our troops all these years.”



Lopez is a native of Cidra, Puerto Rico.



During the ceremony, each retiree received a retirement certificate, a Department of the Army Certificate of Retirement and a certificate of appreciation, recognizing both their individual contributions and the sacrifices made by their families.



The event concluded with a benediction and the playing of the Army Song, followed by a receiving line where attendees offered personal congratulations to the retirees.



For more information about upcoming retirement ceremonies, contact the Fort Buchanan Retirement Service Office at 787-707-2061.



With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission focuses on enhancing readiness and enabling the deployment of forces anywhere, anytime.