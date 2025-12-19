(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, administers the oath of office during a University of Hawaii Naval ROTC commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. This is the fourth commissioning ceremony for the Koa O Ke Kai Battalion, the nation’s newest Naval ROTC unit, which was founded in 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9459325
    VIRIN: 251219-N-UL352-1239
    Resolution: 7638x5456
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Hawaii
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Commissioning
    UH
    Naval ROTC
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery