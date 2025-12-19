Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, administers the oath of office during a University of Hawaii Naval ROTC commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. This is the fourth commissioning ceremony for the Koa O Ke Kai Battalion, the nation’s newest Naval ROTC unit, which was founded in 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)