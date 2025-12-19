ACNR, FORCM visit HSM-60, VR-62

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren and Reserve Force Master Chief Nicole C. Rios with Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60 in the hangar bay at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025. HSM-60 “Jaguars” is the Navy Reserve’s only helicopter maritime strike squadron, flying the MH-60R Seahawk and providing combat-ready aviation detachments in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Timothy Aguirre)