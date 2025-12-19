Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren and Reserve Force Master Chief Nicole C. Rios with Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60 in the hangar bay at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025. HSM-60 “Jaguars” is the Navy Reserve’s only helicopter maritime strike squadron, flying the MH-60R Seahawk and providing combat-ready aviation detachments in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Timothy Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9459310
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-JI215-1012
|Resolution:
|2400x1422
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACNR, FORCM visit HSM-60, VR-62 [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Timothy Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.