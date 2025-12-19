(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ACNR, FORCM visit HSM-60, VR-62

    ACNR, FORCM visit HSM-60, VR-62

    JACKSONVILLE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Timothy Aguirre 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren and Reserve Force Master Chief Nicole C. Rios with Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60 in the hangar bay at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025. HSM-60 “Jaguars” is the Navy Reserve’s only helicopter maritime strike squadron, flying the MH-60R Seahawk and providing combat-ready aviation detachments in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Timothy Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 9459310
    VIRIN: 251216-N-JI215-1012
    Resolution: 2400x1422
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACNR, FORCM visit HSM-60, VR-62 [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Timothy Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    Fly Navy
    HSM-60

