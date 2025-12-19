ACNR, FORCM visit HSM-60, VR-62

Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren sits in the cockpit of an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60 prior to a familiarization flight at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025. Lofgren visited HSM-60 “Jaguars,” the Navy Reserve’s only helicopter maritime strike squadron, flying the MH-60R Seahawk and providing combat-ready aviation detachments in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Timothy Aguirre)
