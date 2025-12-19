(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Oncology/Hematology Christmas Party [Image 3 of 5]

    2025 Oncology/Hematology Christmas Party

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Portsmouth, Va. (Dec. 18, 2025) Christopher Brogan, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jacob Wessler, right, participate in a ring tossing game with guests during the annual Hematology/Oncology Christmas Party at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Dec. 18, 2025. With parents and siblings by their side, the children enjoyed food, a ribbon tree ceremony, and games hosted for the seventh year by the Greenbrier Christian Academy senior class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:54
    Photo ID: 9459111
    VIRIN: 251218-N-BP862-1049
    Resolution: 5017x3345
    Size: 714.55 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Oncology/Hematology Christmas Party [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

