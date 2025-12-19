2025 Oncology/Hematology Christmas Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Portsmouth, Va. (Dec. 18, 2025) Volunteers from the Greenbriar Christian Academy serve food to guests during the annual Hematology/Oncology Christmas Party at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Dec. 18, 2025. With parents and siblings by their side, the children enjoyed food, a ribbon tree ceremony, and games hosted for the seventh year by the Greenbrier Christian Academy senior class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)