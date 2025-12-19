(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Great Lakes Holiday Concert University of Wisconsin - Parkside [Image 5 of 7]

    Navy Band Great Lakes Holiday Concert University of Wisconsin - Parkside

    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class ROBERT NOVOA 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    251215-N-XH712-1007 KENOSHA, WI (December 15, 2025) The Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble celebrated the holiday season with a festive concert at University of Wisconsin - Parkside. Bringing together members of the local community, the performance reflected the Navy's spirit of service and tradition while sharing the joy of the season through music. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Bobby Novoa)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 11:26
    Location: KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Holiday Concert University of Wisconsin - Parkside [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 ROBERT NOVOA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Music
    Wisconsin
    Outreach
    Navy Band

