Navy Band Great Lakes Holiday Concert University of Wisconsin - Parkside

251215-N-XH712-1005 KENOSHA, WI (December 15, 2025) The Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble celebrated the holiday season with a festive concert at University of Wisconsin - Parkside. Bringing together members of the local community, the performance reflected the Navy's spirit of service and tradition while sharing the joy of the season through music. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Bobby Novoa)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9458863
|VIRIN:
|251215-N-XH712-1005
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
