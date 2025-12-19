Date Taken: 12.18.2025 Date Posted: 12.23.2025 09:43 Photo ID: 9458724 VIRIN: 251218-D-HX738-5670 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.67 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Expanding the possibilities [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.