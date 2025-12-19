(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Planning ahead to support each other

    Planning ahead to support each other

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Massachusetts Military Asset & Security Strategy Task Force and MassDevelopment Inc. discussed plans for mutual cooperation with the Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada and the command team at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Dec. 18.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025
    VIRIN: 251218-D-HX738-3399
    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by John Quinn

    Planning ahead to support each other
    Expanding the possibilities

    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    MassDevelopment
    Massachusetts
    Massachusetts Military Asset & Security Strategy Task Force

