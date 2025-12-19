Members of Massachusetts Military Asset & Security Strategy Task Force and MassDevelopment Inc. discussed plans for mutual cooperation with the Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada and the command team at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Dec. 18.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9458722
|VIRIN:
|251218-D-HX738-3399
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Planning ahead to support each other [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.