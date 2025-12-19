(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    People and progress: Workforce key as Joint Munitions Command modernizes

    People and progress: Workforce key as Joint Munitions Command modernizes

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    A new Ammunition Peculiar Equipment Storage Facility is one of several modernization projects that have been completed at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah. (Wade Mathews, Tooele Army Depot)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 07:12
    VIRIN: 251207-A-A0796-1001
    Location: US
    JMC

