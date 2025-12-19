People and progress: Workforce key as Joint Munitions Command modernizes

Courtesy Photo | A new Ammunition Peculiar Equipment Storage Facility is one of several modernization...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A new Ammunition Peculiar Equipment Storage Facility is one of several modernization projects that have been completed at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah. (Wade Mathews, Tooele Army Depot) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — In early 2022, the Army’s 15-year modernization plan was announced, and it affects the Defense Industrial Base.

The Joint Munitions Command’s 17 arsenals, depots, and ammunition plants are often collectively referred to as its Organic Industrial Base and is a part of the DIB.

The DIB comprises a broad spectrum of organizations, such as commercial companies, non-profit research and university labs, and government-run industrial sites.

The OIB is made up of either Government-Owned, Government-Operated or Government-Owned, Contractor-Operated facilities. Much of the production infrastructure in the OIB was built during World War II.

“We’ve managed to get 75 years out of these lines, and now we have to figure out what are the lines of the future going to be for the next 75 years,” said Brig. Gen. Dan Duncan, JMC’s commander. “It is no longer just an initiative to modernize. It’s an imperative. I think industry can really help us understand what modernization means.

“We are particularly looking at ways to modernize not just munitions themselves but the way that they’re produced,” he added.

Thirty-six modernization projects totaling over $800M took place across 12 sites in Fiscal Year 2024. In FY25, 31 projects totaling just over $790M occurred at 11 locations across the OIB.

Upgrading and building new facilities are part of modernization efforts. Some of the projects that began in FY24 include:

• Repairing the roof of the Consolidated Army Prepositioned Stock Storage Facilities at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky. • Construction of a new Joint Missile Maintenance Facility at the Letterkenny Munitions Center in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. • Repairing multiple igloos and earth-covered magazines at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma. • Repairing water tanks and towers at the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas. • Replacing the forge shop emergency water valve at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania. • Completing the new Ammunition Peculiar Equipment Storage Facility at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah.

Designing flexible production lines that can shift between munition types with minimal retooling is also part of JMC’s modernization efforts. This kind of modularity allows production to scale quickly while maintaining efficiency.

“We have to use the same space and workforce to do multiple things,” Duncan said.

Modernization is a people-driven effort. State-of-the-art technology alone is insufficient for future conflicts. Consequently, OIB modernization and automation aims to redefine personnel roles and increase safety by minimizing exposure to munitions.

"We are always going to need an artisan workforce," Duncan said. "As much as you automate, you’re always going to need to do things that machines don’t have the tactical feel to understand. We have to keep that in people’s minds as we modernize."

With munitions in the spotlight, Duncan sees an opportunity to invest in the workforce and make jobs more attractive and sustainable. Surge capacity training, where civilian workers rehearse rapid deployment scenarios, helps keep teams sharp and mission ready.

Technology is being used to support human expertise, not replace it. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being tested to monitor equipment, predict failures, and assist with quality inspections.

For example, highly trained personnel currently review X-rays of munitions for defects, and AI can help reduce human error and improve precision, while keeping a human in the loop for critical decisions.

Even fully automated lines, like the 40 mm production system at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, rely on human oversight.

"There is always going to be a human in the loop, regardless of how great the technology is," Duncan said. "Because there are lives on the line and effects on the battlefield, someone has to be there who understands quality and reliability.

“With the right investments, the OIB can be ready for the next fight and for the next generation,” he added.