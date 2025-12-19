(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    251219-N-AH609-1003-GR [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    251219-N-AH609-1003-GR

    GREECE

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 19, 2025) Volunteers from the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay First Class Petty Officers Association and Second Class Petty Officers Association deliver holiday gifts to local facilities in Chania, Greece on Dec. 19, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:28
    Photo ID: 9458548
    VIRIN: 251219-N-AH609-1004
    Resolution: 4040x2962
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251219-N-AH609-1003-GR [Image 4 of 4], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay Associations Donate to Local Facilities
    251219-N-AH609-1003-GR
    NSA Souda Bay Associations Donate to Local Facilities
    NSA Souda Bay Associations Donate to Local Facilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery