NSA Souda Bay Associations Donate to Local Facilities

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 15, 2025) Volunteers from the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Chief’s Mess deliver holiday gifts to local facilities in Chania, Greece on Dec. 15, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)