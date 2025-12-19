(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) gather material from a truck during a drill on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 22, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 9458387
    VIRIN: 251222-N-VX022-1100
    Resolution: 6608x3717
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills
    EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EODMU-11
    China Lake
    EODGRU-1
    EOD Tech
    EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery