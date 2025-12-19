An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) operates a remote control robot during a drill on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 22, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson) (This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identifying features)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9458381
|VIRIN:
|251222-N-VX022-1055
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Technicians Run Nighttime Drills [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.