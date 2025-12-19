(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCTF-RH provides webinar on fuel pipeline removal

    NCTF-RH provides webinar on fuel pipeline removal

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Meagan Ostrem, community engagement director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), is joined by Capt. Richard Barkley, facilities director, NCTF-RH, as he presents information to the community on the pipeline removal process in support of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning during a webinar on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2025. Barkley provided information on the status and process of pipeline removal, to include “pigging,” or pipeline cleaning, one of the last steps in preparation for the future removal of approximately 10 miles of fuel pipeline between the RHBFSF and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 18:26
    VIRIN: 251215-N-IS471-1028
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, NCTF-RH provides webinar on fuel pipeline removal [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCTF-RH provides webinar on fuel pipeline removal
    NCTF-RH provides webinar on fuel pipeline removal

    TAGS

    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Hawaii
    fuel

