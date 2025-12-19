NCTF-RH provides webinar on fuel pipeline removal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Richard Barkley, facilities director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), explains the pipeline cleaning process for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to the community during an informational webinar on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2025. Pipeline cleaning is one of the final steps in preparation for the future removal of approximately 10 miles of fuel pipeline between the RHBFSF and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy to safely decommission the RHBFSF and emphasize the Navy's commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)