    Camp Pendleton Hosts Night at the Museum [Image 10 of 10]

    Camp Pendleton Hosts Night at the Museum

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A Camp Pendleton resident explores a 1947 Landing Tracked Vehicle A-5 MOD 2 during an
    open house celebration of service and history at the Mechanized Museum, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Dec. 20, 2025. Camp Pendleton hosted a free open house for base residents at the Mechanized Museum, which featured award presentations for distinguished guests, guided tours, and Marine Corps heritage film strips. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9458016
    VIRIN: 251221-M-RY841-4500
    Resolution: 7195x4799
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Hosts Night at the Museum [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    MCIWEST
    Mechanized Museum
    Night at the Museum
    Marines
    Celebration
    Camp Pendleton

