Camp Pendleton Hosts Night at the Museum

Camp Pendleton residents explore a 1947 Landing Tracked Vehicle A-5 MOD 2 during an open house celebration of service and history at the Mechanized Museum, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Dec. 20, 2025. Camp Pendleton hosted a free open house for base residents at the Mechanized Museum, which featured award presentations for distinguished guests, guided tours, and Marine Corps heritage film strips. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)