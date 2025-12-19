NMRTC Camp Lejeune graduates first class from Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune commemorated the first graduating class of the Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship Program. The graduation took place on Dec. 19, 2025, in the MARSOC Room of the Club at Paradise Point on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.



Pictured left to right: Graduate Medical Education Director Capt. Elizabeth Frame, NMRTC Camp Lejeune Commander Capt. Anja Dabelić, EMPA Graduate Lt. Ryan Martzall, EMPA Graduate Lt. Jenny Oliver, Field Medical Training Battalion Commanding Officer/Guest Speaker Edward Owens, EMPA Fellowship Program Director Lt. Cmdr. Carolan Whitney.