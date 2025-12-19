NMRTC Camp Lejeune graduates first class from Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship Program

Navy Lt. Jenny Oliver, left, participates in simulated emergency medicine training at the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Dec. 10, 2025. Oliver graduated as an emergency medicine physician on Dec. 19 from the inaugural year for the Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.
