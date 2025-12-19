Line? What Line? Army & Air Force Exchange Service Premieres Online Ticketing, Seat Selection for Reel Time Theaters

Military moviegoers can skip the box office line, snag the best seats and still have time to grab popcorn before the opening credits roll as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service debuts online ticketing and seat selection for Real Time Theaters.
