    Line? What Line? Army & Air Force Exchange Service Premieres Online Ticketing, Seat Selection for Reel Time Theaters

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military moviegoers can skip the box office line, snag the best seats and still have time to grab popcorn before the opening credits roll as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service debuts online ticketing and seat selection for Real Time Theaters.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 11:41
    Photo ID: 9457139
    VIRIN: 251222-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Movies
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Reel Time Theater
    Reel Time
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Military Morale

