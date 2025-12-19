Line? What Line? Army & Air Force Exchange Service Premieres Online Ticketing, Seat Selection for Reel Time Theaters

Photo By Zachary Wright | Military moviegoers can skip the box office line, snag the best seats and still have...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Military moviegoers can skip the box office line, snag the best seats and still have time to grab popcorn before the opening credits roll as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service debuts online ticketing and seat selection for Real Time Theaters. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military moviegoers can skip the box office line, snag the best seats and still have time to grab popcorn before the opening credits roll as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service debuts online ticketing and seat selection for Real Time Theaters.



Through the MyExchangeFood app or on MyExchangeFood.com, service members and families can choose their nearest Reel Time Theater, browse showtimes, select seats and buy tickets.



“Adding the ability to purchase tickets online takes out the hassle of standing in line, allowing moviegoers to spend more time enjoying the night out with their friends and family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This feature is another step in providing convenient and reliable services for the community.”



The MyExchangeFood app is available for download for free on iOS and Android devices. Moviegoers can access the ticket feature by selecting “Theater” from the home screen, then choose their local Reel Time Theater from a list of 35 theaters located across OCONUS, as well as Fort Irwin.



As part of its longstanding commitment to bring the tastes of home to Warfighters and their families wherever they are called to serve, the Exchange brings first-run movie screenings to support the morale of military communities.



“Movies have long played an important role in supporting the morale of service members and their families,” Martinez said. “They provide a chance to rest, relax and enjoy a sense of normalcy while navigating the unique demands required by the military lifestyle.”



Early feedback from a six-month pilot program indicates strong adoption rate from shoppers, with 70% of movie tickets at Ramstein Air Base and 90% of movie tickets at Yokota Air Base were purchased through the app. The pilot program was launched at both installations this year ahead of its official launch in mid-August. About 500,000 moviegoers visit Reel Time Theaters each year.



For more information on purchasing tickets, shoppers can contact their local Reel Time Theater or Exchange.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

