    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors raise safety nets during flight quarters [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors raise safety nets during flight quarters

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jose Rosarionieves, right, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Chilsholm raise safety nets on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 9, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9456974
    VIRIN: 251209-N-HE318-1068
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 881.21 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors raise safety nets during flight quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

