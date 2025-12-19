USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors raise safety nets during flight quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jose Rosarionieves, right, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Chilsholm raise safety nets on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 9, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.