USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct flight operations with HSM 26 Sea Hawk

U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations with an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 26, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Dec. 9, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.