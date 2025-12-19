(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way [Image 20 of 22]

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on Dec. 20, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 01:11
    Photo ID: 9456745
    VIRIN: 251220-A-OK556-3011
    Resolution: 2613x1729
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way [Image 22 of 22], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army construction
    Army quality of life
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters project

