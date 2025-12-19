U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on Dec. 20, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)