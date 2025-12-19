USS Howard (DDG 83) exchanges holiday gifts with sister ship JS Ikazuchi (DD 107)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 12, 2025) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Randy Hayes, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), right, shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Cmdr. Ryuso Nobukazu, commanding officer of Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), on Howard’s quarterdeck at the conclusion of an annual holiday gift exchange with between the sister ships at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)