USS Howard (DDG 83) exchanges holiday gifts with sister ship JS Ikazuchi (DD 107)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 12, 2025) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Randy Hayes, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), second from right, talks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Cmdr. Ryuso Nobukazu, commanding officer of Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), right, as members of Ikazuchi’s crew are given a tour on Howard’s fo’c’sle during an annual holiday gift exchange with between the sister ships at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)