    USS Howard (DDG 83) exchanges holiday gifts with sister ship JS Ikazuchi (DD 107) [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) exchanges holiday gifts with sister ship JS Ikazuchi (DD 107)

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 12, 2025) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Randy Hayes, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), second from right, talks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Cmdr. Ryuso Nobukazu, commanding officer of Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), right, as members of Ikazuchi’s crew are given a tour on Howard’s fo’c’sle during an annual holiday gift exchange with between the sister ships at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9456707
    VIRIN: 251212-N-CL550-1182
    Resolution: 7309x4873
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) exchanges holiday gifts with sister ship JS Ikazuchi (DD 107) [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    JS Ikazuchi (DD 107)
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    sister ship
    holiday gift exchange

