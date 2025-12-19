U.S. Space Force Guardians and members of the Japan Air Self Defense Force Space Operations Group celebrated the one year anniversary of U.S. Space Forces-Japan activation at Yokota Air Base Japan Nov. 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9456438
|VIRIN:
|251123-F-ZB733-4727
|Resolution:
|2949x1966
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Forces-Japan celebrates one year anniversary [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Tisha Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Forces-Japan Celebrates One Year since component’s activation
