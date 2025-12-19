(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Space Forces-Japan celebrates one year anniversary [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Space Forces-Japan celebrates one year anniversary

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Tisha Yates 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Space Force Guardians and members of the Japan Air Self Defense Force Space Operations Group celebrated the one year anniversary of U.S. Space Forces-Japan activation at Yokota Air Base Japan Nov. 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 20:02
    Photo ID: 9456438
    VIRIN: 251123-F-ZB733-4727
    Resolution: 2949x1966
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces-Japan celebrates one year anniversary [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Tisha Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Forces-Japan Celebrates One Year anniversary
    U.S. Space Forces-Japan celebrates one year anniversary

    U.S. Space Forces-Japan Celebrates One Year since component’s activation

