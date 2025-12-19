U.S. Space Forces-Japan Celebrates One Year since component’s activation Your browser does not support the audio element.

YOKOTA AIR BASE – On December 4, 2025 U.S. Space Forces-Japan celebrated it’s one year birthday since the component activated at Yokota Air Base, Japan.

As the newest independent service in the Department of Defense, and a newly activated component in the AOR, this small but essential team of Guardians advances space expertise for Japanese and joint partners.

U.S. Space Forces-Japan is the second sub-component under U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, following the activation of U.S. Space Forces - Korea in 2022. The sub-component supports the rapidly developing Japan Ministry of Defense space organizations and capabilities, and the need for robust space expertise to support U.S. Forces in Japan

“I am proud and honored to have been chosen to lead this organization,” said U.S. Space Force Col Ryan Laughton, Commander U.S. Space Forces-Japan. “It’s exciting to be able to come in and craft a component into something that’s never been done before, but ultimately it’s been a team effort.”

Over the last year the component has experienced significant growth in expertise, manpower, and operational capabilities. This includes building out directorates, establishing robust processes, and developing strong relationships with counterparts at U.S. Forces - Japan, other service components, U.S. partners and U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific.

The activation of U.S. Space Forces–Japan ensured space forces can plan, integrate, coordinate, and execute efforts in Japan on behalf of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific to best support U.S. partnership agreements with Japan, deepen integration with Japanese space counterparts, and meet dynamic regional challenges to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“It’s incredibly rewarding,” said U.S. Space Force Capt Rafael Fermin, Chief of Engagements, “It comes with significant responsibility, but I’m proud to play a role in shaping [U.S. Space Forces – Japan] and contributing to its long-term foundation and success.”

The bilateral alliance between Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) Space Operations Group (SOG) has strengthened exponentially over the year.

“Working with SOG, especially in my current role, has shown me how strong and steadily growing our collaboration is,” said Fermin. “It’s clear that we share many of the same goals and priorities, and we approach them as true partners. I’m excited to see how this relationship continues to deepen as our missions evolve.”

Further emphasizing that strong partnership, Laughton noted that Japan is also investing heavily into their space capabilities.

“As the JASDF SOG continues to grow, it has been an exciting challenge to learn how to be effective in performing our missions together,” said Laughton, “but overall working side by side with Japan’s Space Guardians has been phenomenal.”

The stars are the limit for U.S. Space Forces-Japan’s future. The component plans to continue its work to establish itself as the ‘One Voice for Space in Japan’, providing a hub for collaboration with Japan space partners, operating space effects for joint warfighters in the region, and bringing options to U.S. Forces, Japan as they move forward in their own transformation to a joint force headquarters.

Sempre Supra.