Navy Band Christmas Concert 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (December 20, 2025) Senior Chief Musician Adam Whitman, from Webster FL, performs at the Navy Band's annual Christmas concert at DAR Constitution Hall, In Washington DC. The Navy Band hosted three concerts pay tribute to Sailors deployed around the world during the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)