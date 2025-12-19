(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Christmas Concert 2025 [Image 15 of 29]

    Navy Band Christmas Concert 2025

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    WASHINGTON (December 20, 2025) The Navy Band performs their annual Christmas concert at DAR Constitution Hall, In Washington DC. The Navy Band hosted three concerts pay tribute to Sailors deployed around the world during the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 17:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Navy Band Christmas Concert 2025 [Image 29 of 29], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

