USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, prepares for take-off on the flight deck onboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)