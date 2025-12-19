USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) observes flight operations from the helicopter control station while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)