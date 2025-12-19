(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receives U.S.–ROK Alliance Award [Image 12 of 20]

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receives U.S.–ROK Alliance Award

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Jason S. Raub, commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, receives the Devotion to the Nation – U.S.–ROK Alliance Award from the Ministry of National Defense on behalf of the brigade at the Ministry of National Defense, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025. The award recognizes the brigade’s real-world support to the Republic of Korea through combined aviation operations, including aerial firefighting missions in which U.S. Army aircrews conducted water-bucket drops alongside Republic of Korea partners to help contain wildfires threatening local communities. The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade also executed continuous combined flight training and joint aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula, strengthening readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in support of the U.S.–ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Graham)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 05:58
    GALLERY

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

