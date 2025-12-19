2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receives U.S.–ROK Alliance Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jason S. Raub, commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, receives the Devotion to the Nation – U.S.–ROK Alliance Award from the Ministry of National Defense on behalf of the brigade at the Ministry of National Defense, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025. The award recognizes the brigade’s real-world support to the Republic of Korea through combined aviation operations, including aerial firefighting missions in which U.S. Army aircrews conducted water-bucket drops alongside Republic of Korea partners to help contain wildfires threatening local communities. The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade also executed continuous combined flight training and joint aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula, strengthening readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in support of the U.S.–ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)