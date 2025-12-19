2nd Bn., 4th Marines participate in SLTE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Carrasco, a combat engineer with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, guides Marines during a service level training exe This training prepares Marines for future conflicts by conducting offensive and defensive live-fire and maneuver training scenarios within an austere training environment. Carrasco is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)